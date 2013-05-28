Red Bull X-Fighters World Series Uses Riedel Gear

Riedel Communications, provider of real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, announced that the Red Bull X-Fighters World Series, the biggest freestyle motocross tour on the planet, is using Riedel radio and intercom systems to ensure clear communications throughout live event production, including the tour's May 11 stop at California's Glen Helen Raceway.
- The Riedel gear ensures that, even against the roar of motocross bikes on the track and flying through the air, crew and staff have the communications tools necessary to maintain the quality of the show, as well as their safety and the safety of athletes and spectators.
- With its rich motocross history, Glen Helen provided an ideal venue for the southern California premiere of Red Bull X-Fighters. The event featured a massive course that gave the world's best riders multiple opportunities to impress the judges and thrill the crowd. Throughout the race, Riedel gear withstood the heat and dirt of the track's desert setting. Using the robust architecture of the Artist digital matrix intercom system and solutions such as its MAX noise-canceling headsets, Riedel provided reliable and clear communication in spite of intense noise and environmental challenges.
- The custom Riedel solution used by the Red Bull X-Fighters World Series tour includes three Artist systems, networked in a self-healing fiber ring that not only provides complete redundancy in the event of a fiber break, but also makes for quick setup and tear-down. The Artist system is interfaced to an OB truck, where the event is recorded and prepared for air and streaming to a live audience around the globe. Artist 1000 Series control panels are divided between the front of house (FOH), staff, and event judges.
- Nine Performer digital partyline beltpacks are distributed among the judges and the follow-spot lighting crew. These systems are complemented by 150 Motorola radios, with eight Riedel RiFace universal radio interfaces serving as radio repeaters to ensure complete coverage throughout the venue. Extensive and reliable communications support effective show coordination among event directors and stage managers, lighting and PA staff, and scoring officials. The Riedel systems support not only production requirements, but also communication for sports, medical, and security staff.
- The Riedel architecture allows for the fast setup of a backbone that can support the vast majority of additions, and enables changes with the click of a mouse rather than running additional cabling. With the user-friendly yet powerful Director configuration and control software for Artist digital matrix intercom systems, technicians can easily adjust levels remotely to improve the clarity, utility, and safety of event communications.
- "Red Bull X-Fighters continues to push the limits of freestyle motocross, and the stability and flexibility of the Riedel architecture allows the Red Bull team to be effective and safe in delivering this sport to a global audience," said Jeremy Lommori, Riedel Communications' rental operations manager for North America. "With three stops completed and three to go, we look forward to finishing out a successful 2013 Red Bull X-Fighters tour."