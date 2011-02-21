Cisco Hits 3,000-Customer Milestone in Digital Signage

- Cisco today announced that more than 3,000 customers have deployed Cisco Digital Signs technology. Recently named the new worldwide market-share leader in digital signage software by Frost & Sullivan in the firm’s forthcoming report, “World Digital Signage Systems Market,” Cisco joined the digital signage market in 2007 and has rapidly introduced innovations around digital signage scalability and reliability, network integration, and content development. To date, Cisco digital signage solutions are broadly deployed in 85 countries, with customers benefiting from Cisco technology across a variety of industries including retail, financial services, hospitality, education, health care, and sports and entertainment, among others.
- Today, Cisco is also announcing several additional customers, including the luxury hotel property JW Marriott; West Texas A&M University; France’s largest banking institution Crédit Agricole Nord de France; Melbourne International Airport; and the leading provider of integrated electronic communications services in Cyprus CYTA (Cyprus Telecommunications Authority). These customers are the latest among thousands who are harnessing the power of the Cisco network for live streaming and on-demand video, motion graphics and other dynamic digital content via high-resolution digital screens. Cisco’s network-based approach is also helping customers realize productivity savings while enhancing the consumer, student or fan experience.
