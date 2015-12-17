Christie Brings Red Carpet Magic to the World Premiere of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Christie answered the call Monday night to bring a unique experience to guests attending the world premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens by providing spectacular red carpet displays.

“Disney and Christie have been sharing projection and display ideas and innovations for several years now to provide audiences with unparalleled moviegoing experiences” said Michael Kern, Disney’s VP, Special Events Production and Technical Services, “so there was no question regarding who we would enlist to provide spectacular red carpet displays to make this a special night for everyone attending.”

The Christie team provided technical consultation at every stage of the installation, from concept creation, to pre-staging, onsite setup, and delivery. To ensure this specific live setup went well and faced with an aggressive timeline, Christie pre-configured and staged much of the equipment in the company’s Cypress, California headquarters days beforehand. Christie’s coolux Pandoras Box Media Servers powered a variety of displays including 388 Christie MicroTiles that formed a back drop to the red carpet walkway and 18 Christie LCD panels that graced the red carpet and photo locations throughout the premiere. In a world where visual and audio experiences are assuming new importance in inspiring and moving audiences, content orchestration and synchronized content delivery is paramount which is why Christie acquired coolux GmbH (‘coolux’) a year ago.

Within the El Capitan, which features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the premiere magic continued in delivering a spectacular image and sound experience to audience members. In keeping with its unique position of working with cinema giants such as Disney, Christie also worked closely with Dolby in co-developing the new proprietary HDR and wider color gamut technology that leverages customized, high-frame-rate (HFR) capable Christie 4K laser projection heads to deliver the unparalleled visual excellence of Dolby Vision.