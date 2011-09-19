Gefen Adds DisplayPort KVM Switchers

Chatsworth, CA--Gefen has announced two new comprehensive KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switchers for DisplayPort computer systems using USB 2.0 peripherals.
Gefen's new 8x1 KVM switcher for DisplayPort.
- The 4x1 DPKVM Switcher and the 8x1 DPKVM Switcher connect up to four or eight computers to the same monitor and keyboard/mouse connection. This streamlines the desktop and eliminates the need for too many devices that can crowd the workspace while increasing productivity and performance, according to Gefen.
- "For post-production studio professionals, these new switchers are ideal because they can integrate many different computers without networking," said Hagai Gefen, president and CEO, Gefen.
- This rack mountable Switcher comes equipped with four DisplayPort inputs with USB 2.0 and audio. One DisplayPort output delivers resolutions up to 2560x1600. The USB output drives any keyboard/mouse combination while the audio output supports L/R speakers. Users switch between all four computers by IR remote, front panel selector or RS-232 connection.
- This rack mountable Switcher comes equipped with eight DisplayPort inputs with USB 2.0 and audio. One DisplayPort output delivers resolutions up to 2560x1600. The USB output drives any keyboard/mouse combination while the audio output supports L/R speakers. Users switch between all four computers by IR remote, front panel selector or RS-232 connection.