BOXLIGHT Adds OutWrite2 External Interactive Projector Devices

- BOXLIGHT has introduced the 2nd generation of its OutWrite products—the OutWrite2-.5 and the OutWrite2-1.4, for transforming ordinary non-interactive projectors into interactive projectors.
- The device attaches easily to standard-throw and short-throw projectors. With easy installation and a simple four point calibration, users can now turn any flat surface into an interactive surface. The OutWrite2-.5 features a throw ratio of .5:1 and the OutWrite2-1.4 a throw ratio of 1.4:1.
- The OutWrite2 series uses embedded HID technology and features built-in driver storage, allowing interactivity in seconds. It ships with an IR wand and pen, LightPen3 annotation software, and a USB cable, in addition to the ceiling mount adapter. The OutWrite2 performs at 60 frames per second with an internal 5 mega pixel camera, and features accuracy within 3 pixels and processing done internally.
- With optional free LightPen3 dual-user annotation software, the OutWrite2 is now capable of multi-pen and provides split-screen simultaneous multi-user functionality. With the multi-touch package downloaded from Microsoft, users now have all the "multi-touch" functionality included within Windows 7 and 8.
- The OutWrite2 was developed for users who want interactivity, but have existing projectors, tight budgets, or specific projector requirements. The module can be mounted directly onto existing installed projectors (with the included swivel mount) or can be set on a table for portable applications.
- "The OutWrite2 series is the ideal solution for users not in a position to purchase new interactive projectors or interactive whiteboards, and own existing projectors," said Jeremy Peterson, product manager for BOXLIGHT. "The OutWrite2 allows for the same functionality and accuracy of our award winning interactive line of projectors."
- The OutWrite2 retails for $499 and is currently shipping from BOXLIGHT's U.S. headquarters in Belfair, WA.