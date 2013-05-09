Wyrestorm Pro AV Solutions Business

WyreStorm will debut a new Pro AV Solutions business at InfoComm 2013.
The company, which has developed a strong foothold within the custom residential integration market in the U.S. and abroad, now brings its HD audio and video distribution solutions and resources to the domestic commercial market with a dedicated pro business segment led by Mark Dziekan, WyreStorm Pro AV Solutions national sales manager.
- At the show, WyreStorm will showcase the new MX1616-PROAV-010 16x16 HDBaseT Matrix and the PS0901-01 Presentation Switcher. Building on the foundation of WyreStorm's original MX-1616-HDBT, the new 16x16 HDBaseT Matrix (MX1616-PROAV-010) delivers audio, video, ethernet, control, and low-voltage power over a single Cat-5e/Cat-6 cable from as many as 16 sources to 16 displays, with transmission distances as high as 100 meters.
- In addition, the MX1616-PROAV-010 offers instantaneous HDMI-to-HDMI switching and essential enhancements critical to performance in grueling professional settings, including superior cable management; dual redundant power supplies and intelligent cooling fans with RS-232 failure trigger protection for the utmost in operational reliability; internal diagnostics for quick and easy troubleshooting; and integrated KVM functionality for seamless control of multiple computers from multiple keyboards, video monitors, and mice.
- Designed to serve as the foundation of a complete end-to-end WyreStorm switching solution, the MX1616-PROAV-010 can be augmented with a number of accessory products, including HDBaseT POE receivers with USB capabilities for KVM extension and cascade receivers with Ethernet pass-thru for extending a single output to multiple screens. The MX1616-PROAV-010 is also open-ended in terms of control options, boasting full compatibility with a number of third-party IR, IP, and RS-232 control solutions, as well as fully integrated Enado-ready control capabilities.