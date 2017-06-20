Cerami Taps Robert Fini as Principal, Technology Group

Cerami & Associates has announced the addition of Robert Fini to the firm’s leadership team. Fini will serve as a principal in the Technology Group for Cerami.

From his seat at the firm’s Philadelphia office, Fini will manage multidiscipline projects with a focus on audiovisual technology systems for clients in the corporate, institutional, hospitality, healthcare, and governmental markets. The leadership at Cerami—which focuses on building solutions in acoustics, audiovisual technology, IT, and security—has stated that Mr. Fini will play an instrumental role in the firm’s ongoing expansion, which includes the recent openings of regional offices in Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

“Rob Fini is the ideal person to help grow our Philadelphia regional practice,” said Matthew Ezold, Cerami principal and Philadelphia regional director. “His experience with process improvement and end-user focused work—in addition to the huge portfolio of commercial construction projects under his belt—will further reinforce Cerami’s leadership position and our continued ability to capitalize on growth in this regional market.”

According to Cerami, Fini was selected for this key post based on his ability and experience in project planning, design, and delivery, in addition to his exceptional interpersonal skills. Fini is a leader and a perceptive communicator who shepherds clients through the complexities of construction and technology using tested consultative processes and creative technology applications.

“I’m excited to work with Matthew Ezold on building the regional studio in Philadelphia into a greater contributor to Cerami’s continued success,” Fini said. “It’s especially rewarding to work for one of the most admired and respected building technology consultancies in the country and the world.

“It’s an opportunity to bring my passions for design and for problem solving to bear. Because I’ll be working for Cerami, I can be sure my efforts will help improve business processes, organizational success, and even the quality of life for people and companies in the Mid-Atlantic region.”

A results-driven technologist and design-oriented project manager, Fini operated his own Philadelphia-based consulting practice, FutureSys Design, for more than 15 years. Immediately before taking the position with Cerami, Fini relocated briefly to New York where he headed multimedia and audiovisual practice for PTS Consulting. He received his Bachelor of Arts in physics in 1989 from Rutgers University, with a specialization in microelectronics.