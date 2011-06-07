NEC P402 AND P462 LARGE-SCREEN DISPLAYS

- NEC Display Solutions of America, has announced the enhancement of its most durable large-screen product line, the P Series, with two new models. The 40-inch P402 and 46-inch P462 are direct replacements for the acclaimed P401 and P461, and are 1-inch thinner in depth. NEC also announced the addition of the P402-AVT, P402-TMX4D, P462-AVT and P462-TMX4D to the P Series lineup.
- These professional-grade, industrial-strength LCD displays are intended for 24/7 operation and as such include additional thermal protection, internal temperature sensors with self-diagnostics and fan-based technology to prevent overheating. The P402 and P462 are ideal in quick-service restaurants, airports, public information environments, healthcare facilities and retail stores. An added technology to these models is the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) compliant expansion slot, the industry’s first standardized option slot that aims to simplify digital signage installations. Two other new features are the DisplayPort output and integrated DVI loop-through capability, which eliminates the need for a daisy chain module.
- “Our professional-grade P Series is ideal for the most demanding digital signage projects that require integrated technologies to ensure uninterrupted reliability,” said Rachel Karnani, Product Manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “The P402 and P462 displays are going to provide more flexibility for customers. These second-generation displays not only expand connectivity options but also improve the mechanical design with new displays that are 1-inch thinner than the first generation products. This allows our customers to install less obtrusive displays in areas where they may not have previously fit.”
- The P402 and P462 include the following features:
- . Superior thermal and mechanical protection ensures reliable 24/7 operation
- . Maximum brightness of 650 cd/m²
- . Contrast ratio up to 3500:1
- . Full 1080p high-definition resolution
- . Expansion slot supports the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS)
- . Enhanced connectivity with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI
- . Enhanced loop-through capability with DVI, DisplayPort and Composite Video
- . Remote diagnostics and external control including RS-232C, RJ45 LAN, IR Remote, DDC/CI
- . TileMatrixT technology (up to 100 displays)
- . Real-time clock has the ability to set schedules for display on/off times and warm up 30 minutes before use for optimum color representation
- . Carbon footprint meter tracks and calculates the conservation of green gas emissions
- . Built-in NTSC/ATSC analog/digital tuner allows for high-definition broadcast capabilities (P402-AVT and P462-AVT only)
- . 2x2 TileMatrix Video Wall Solution - Digital bundles include four displays, Digital Factory PerfectAlignT Mounting System, four 2-meter Null modem cables, a 6-meter DVI cable and a Tripp Lite Isobar6 surge suppressor (P402-TMX4D and P462-TMX4D only)
- . Optional accessories and products for the P Series include stands, wall mounts, external PCs and media players
- The P402 and P462 will be available in July 2011 at a minimum advertised price of $1,499 and $1,999, respectively. The P402-AVT and P462-AVT models with integrated tuner will be available in July 2011 at a minimum advertised price of $1,599 and $2,149, respectively. The P402-TMX4D and P462-TMX4D 2x2 TileMatrix Video Wall Solution bundles will be available in July 2011 at a minimum advertised price of $9,999 and $12,999, respectively. All displays ship with a 3-year parts and labor warranty, including the backlight.
- For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America monitors, consumers can call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at www.necdisplay.com
