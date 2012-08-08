Revolabs Adds Products to GSA Schedule

- Revolabs’ dealer network now has the ability to add the company's Fusion and Executive HD wireless microphone systems to their General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule 70. For federal government agencies, the systems deliver exceptional audio quality for audio and video conferencing, voice lift, and more, in addition to providing the security of 128-bit encryption.
- "With the increasing need for superior audio quality and encryption for information security, there has been a high demand for Revolabs products in the government sector," said JP Carney, CEO at Revolabs. "As a company we've stepped up our focus on this market, and are excited that our dealers now have the opportunity to meet this need by adding our Fusion and Executive HD systems to their GSA Schedule 70. These systems are now available to federal agencies through our dealer network without requiring a special waiver. Buyers can be confident that our solutions meet GSA requirements and that they are getting the best price possible."
- Through Revolabs' dealer network, both the Fusion and Executive HD are available to government agencies in four- and eight-channel versions, with the Fusion also being offered with or without the tabletop wireless dialer. All eight-channel systems include six omnidirectional tabletop mics and two wearable mics, while the four-channel systems include three omnidirectional and one wearable mic. All systems may be purchased with Revolabs' three-year revoCARE Gold extended service coverage.