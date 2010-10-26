IAdea for 2010-11 International Flora Expo

- IAdea’s XMP-320 Full-HD Open API Digital Signage Media Appliance has been chosen to power nearly one hundred screens and projectors throughout the 2010-11 International Flora Expo. The video system also includes gear from AMX, Kramer, Pioneer, and Tacsam. Tens of millions of international and local visitors are expected to attend this event focusing on advances in horticulture and green lifestyle.
- The Flora Expo is a global event authorized by the Association Internationale des Producteurs de l’Horticulture founded in Switzerland and currently consisting of twenty-six active member countries. The 2010-11 event is hosted in Taipei, Taiwan from November 6, 2010 to April 25, 2011. The exhibition space spans nearly the size of 126 soccer fields and hosts 14 gigantic pavilions.
- The first installations of IAdea media appliances are located within the award-winning green building Pavilion of Angel Life which houses six exhibition zones: Fantasyland, Wisdom Center, Multi-media Theater, Fine Products, Spiritual Arts Center, and “Make a Wish” Garden. In collaboration with local systems integrator Sheng-teng Co., Ltd., IAdea’s technology plays a critical role in delivering extremely high quality audio-video signal behind the artistically choreographed multi-media experience.
- The video system powering the Pavilion integrates professional equipment from IAdea, AMX, Kramer, Pioneer, and Tacsam. The compact palm-size form factor of IAdea devices allows the system comprising over one hundred individual devices to fit elegantly within two rack shelves running cool with high energy efficiency. The built-in VESA mount on IAdea devices enables the integrator to conveniently fix the media appliances near the projectors and screens to reduce cabling and cost.
- For more information: www.IAdea.com
Topics