Digital Signage Expo Names 2013 Advisory Board

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has named its Advisory Board for 2013.
- More than fifty professionals representing Advertising Agencies, Banking/Financial, Education, Entertainment/Public Spaces, Government, Health Care, Hospitality, Restaurant & Food Service, Retail, Stadiums & Arenas, Transportation, Industry Consultants, Digital Place-Based Network & Digital Out-of-Home Networks, and Content & Creative sectors comprise DSE’s 2013 Board, including:
- Bass Pro Shops
- Brawn Consulting
- Calgary Telus Convention Center
- Columbus Regional Airport Authority
- Dairy Queen International
- Disney Swan & Dolphin Hotels
- Dunkin’ Brands
- Fairplex
- Mayo Clinic
- MGM Resorts International
- Metro PCS
- N2
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority
- OOH Pitch
- Outdoor Media Group
- Platt Retail Institute
- Razorfish
- Seaworld Entertainment
- Servus Credit Union
- StoreStream Metrics
- The BUNN Company
- The Integer Group
- The John Marshall Law School
- The PreSet Group
- Target
- University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
- Vancouver Convention Centre
- WalMart
- Wells Fargo
- Wendy’s International
- All DSE Board members and their organizations are actively doing business in or have invested in digital signage and interactive technologies, represent a variety of professional expertise, and share their knowledge by answering a “Question of the Month,” a resource useful to those seeking specific industry perspectives on technical or business challenges related to the DS field.
- Additionally, many board members volunteer their time and contribute ideas to the creation of DSE’s annual professional and web-based education programs. Both a listing of the full 2013 Advisory Board and answers to the monthly questions can be found at www.digitalsignageconnection.com.
- Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “We are privileged to present a Board that is comprised of so many talented people, all of whom have committed to lend their voices to an industry-wide educational effort designed to help raise the level of professionalism and positively impact commerce for everyone who does business with the DS sector.”
