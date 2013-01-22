Topics

Digital Signage Expo Names 2013 Advisory Board

  • Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has named its Advisory Board for 2013.
  • More than fifty professionals representing Advertising Agencies, Banking/Financial, Education, Entertainment/Public Spaces, Government, Health Care, Hospitality, Restaurant & Food Service, Retail, Stadiums & Arenas, Transportation, Industry Consultants, Digital Place-Based Network & Digital Out-of-Home Networks, and Content & Creative sectors comprise DSE’s 2013 Board, including:
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Brawn Consulting
  • Calgary Telus Convention Center
  • Columbus Regional Airport Authority
  • Dairy Queen International
  • Disney Swan & Dolphin Hotels
  • Dunkin’ Brands
  • Fairplex
  • Mayo Clinic
  • MGM Resorts International
  • Metro PCS
  • N2
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority
  • OOH Pitch
  • Outdoor Media Group
  • Platt Retail Institute
  • Razorfish
  • Seaworld Entertainment
  • Servus Credit Union
  • StoreStream Metrics
  • The BUNN Company
  • The Integer Group
  • The John Marshall Law School
  • The PreSet Group
  • Target
  • University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
  • Vancouver Convention Centre
  • WalMart
  • Wells Fargo
  • Wendy’s International
  • All DSE Board members and their organizations are actively doing business in or have invested in digital signage and interactive technologies, represent a variety of professional expertise, and share their knowledge by answering a “Question of the Month,” a resource useful to those seeking specific industry perspectives on technical or business challenges related to the DS field.
  • Additionally, many board members volunteer their time and contribute ideas to the creation of DSE’s annual professional and web-based education programs. Both a listing of the full 2013 Advisory Board and answers to the monthly questions can be found at www.digitalsignageconnection.com.
  • Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “We are privileged to present a Board that is comprised of so many talented people, all of whom have committed to lend their voices to an industry-wide educational effort designed to help raise the level of professionalism and positively impact commerce for everyone who does business with the DS sector.”