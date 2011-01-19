dbx Updates S Series

Anaheim, CA--dbx has enhanced its product line with updated versions of its graphic equalizers, compressors, and crossovers. The newly updated dbx S Series products feature a platinum front panel, and four color packaging with informative application suggestions for each product.
- The dbx S Series products making their NAMM debut include the following:
- 231s dual 31-band graphic equalizer
- 215s dual 15-band graphic equalizer
- 131s single 31-band graphic equalizer
- 266xs compressor/gate
- 166xs compressor/limiter/gate
- 234s/234xs stereo 2-way/mono 3-way/mono 4-way crossover
- 223s/223xs stereo 2-way/mono 3-way crossover
- “Our newly updated EQs, compressors and crossovers demonstrate that even industry-standard workhorse products can be improved as technology evolves,” said Rob Urry, president, Harman Music Group. “These dbx components provide the highest levels of performance and reliability for live sound, installed sound and recording studios.”
- dbx Graphic Equalizers
- The dbx 231s dual 31-band, 215s dual 15-band and 131s single 31-band graphic equalizers are designed for exceptional sound and rugged reliability, to meet the needs of the most demanding sound reinforcement and studio environments. Each offers 1/3-octave constant Q equalization with switchable boost/cut ranges of ±6 or ±12dB, with a ±12dB input gain range.
- The 231s, 215s and 131s all feature 4-segment LED ladder meters that provide ready indication of output levels, and their 20mm nonconductive sliders enable smooth, quiet operation. All models have XLR and 1/4-inch TRS inputs and outputs, and offer a frequency response of <10Hz to >50kHz with greater than 108dB dynamic range.