Visix Adds Staff and Appoints New Chairman

- Visix hired Greg Ramsey as Sales Engineer and Megan Heffernan as Creative Services Coordinator. Ed Matthews, currently CEO of Visix, will move to Chairman of the Board in the month of September. These staff additions are part of the company’s ongoing expansion and reorganization in order to meet demand for both digital signage solutions and their services division.
- “We welcome Greg and Megan on board to help us continue to improve our workflows and bolster client relationships,” said Sean Matthews, President of Visix. “It’s essential that we add experienced, talented staff like Megan and Greg to both educate and engage our customers to ensure their satisfaction in the long run.”
- Ramsey will focus on helping end users understand the technical aspects and value of Visix’s offerings. He has more than 10 years of technology experience with firms like Brickstream Corporation, Compaq Computer (HP) and VC3, Inc. Ramsey is a graduate of the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. He is a Six Sigma White Belt with additional Cisco, Novell and Microsoft certifications.
- Heffernan has a marketing background and has worked with The Children’s Museum of Atlanta for the last three years. She will help with project management for Visix’s Creative Services division, as well as focus on social media, internal communications and client outreach. Heffernan is a graduate of Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama.
- Ed Matthews is a long-time AV veteran active in the industry since 1967. One of his many accomplishments was working on the international broadcast centers for the 1996, 1998, 2000 and 2002 Olympics. He was also heavily involved with the InfoComm CTS committees over the years, and was on the original committees that created the curriculum for the CTS-I and CTS-D certification degrees. He will move from CEO to Chairman of the Board to spend more time with his family.
- “For more than three decades, Ed has been involved with Visix and its predecessor Tech Electronics, Inc.,” said Sean Matthews. “In this new advisory capacity, he will continue to be involved in strategic planning, but he will also be afforded the opportunity to pursue other life endeavors.”