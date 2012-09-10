Avid Adds NewTek as Latest EUCON Partner

Avid revealed that the NewTek TriCaster 8000 now offers support for Avid's EUCON protocol, enabling content creators to use Avid Artist Mix to take hands-on control over the audio features of NewTek's live production system.
- According to the company, this new partnership reinforces Avid's commitment to driving openness across the industry by adding another leading professional software solution to an expanding list of EUCON-enabled products from companies such as Adobe, Autodesk, Blackmagic Design, Digital Vision, and Steinberg. Compact and portable enough to fit into any setup, the Artist Mix control surface can be used standalone or in tandem with the TriCaster 8000 control surface to provide operators with highly responsive control over fader levels, panning, and more.
- "Today's announcement marks another milestone in Avid's progress to develop partnerships across the industry and grow an open ecosystem of third-party workflows based around the EUCON protocol," said Martin Kloiber, vice president of products and solutions at Avid. "We are proud to work with an industry leader like NewTek to provide creative professionals with deep, integrated control over their favorite applications and flexible workflows to do their best work."
- EUCON is Avid's open, high-speed Ethernet control protocol that enables the Avid Artist Series and other EUCON-enabled Avid consoles and control surfaces to connect to and communicate with a variety of third-party creative audio and video software solutions. This tight integration enables engineers, editors, and mixers to take hands-on control over a wide variety of features across multiple applications and workstations, resulting in increased efficiency and cost-effective workflow expansions. EUCON is currently supported by a wide cross section of Mac- and Windows-based applications.
- "It's our goal to provide our users with the flexibility to develop a workflow that is perfect for them," said Dr. Andrew Cross, CTO of NewTek. "That's why we chose to implement the Avid Artist Mix audio control surface for the TriCaster 8000. Using Avid EUCON technology, we are able to provide complex secondary audio control-including fader volume, solo, mute, panning, and balance of audio sources-along with mixer presets and audio monitoring. It's an ideal complement to a TriCaster system."