BTX to Distribute Luxul IP Networking Solutions

BTX Technologies has added the Luxul line of professional-grade IP networking solutions to its distribution portfolio, with a focus on the company's newly designed AV series of audio/visual switches and routers.

Luxul specializes in IP networking solutions for use in commercial environments to create scalable networks that are both powerful and easy to install. Luxul and Just Add Power, a BTX partner that provides Scalable HD over IP Ethernet-based video distribution systems, worked together to create a seamless solution for the A/V community.



By using Luxul's AMS-2616P (26-port/16 PoE+ ports), AMS-1208P (12 port/8 PoE+ ports), XMS-2624P (26-port/24 PoE+ ports), or stackable AMS-4424P (24-Port PoE+ with two 10 Gigabit uplinks) switches alongside Just Add Power's HD over IP transmitters and receivers, integrators can build an "any size" video matrix that is scalable up to a maximum of 4,000 inputs x 65,000 outputs. All four Luxul switches are Layer 3-capable, enabling endpoint control of RS-232 or CEC devices and supporting console API features of Just Add Power's HD over IP products, including video wall management, custom error screen messaging, Image Push, and Image Pull.



“Our close partnership with Just Add Power drove us to evaluate the Luxul line, and we immediately saw the value of offering network gear purpose-built for the A/V community," Chris Poulin, vice president of technology at BTX Technologies, Inc.



"The rear-panel ports and front-facing LEDs offer better integration into AV rack systems, and the user-selectable blue/green LED colors are consistent with other rack-mount equipment being installed. With Luxul, installers can deliver the ultimate IP network without the complexity associated with traditional networking gear, saving our clients time and resources.”



The JADConfig software from Just Add Software has been updated for use with the Luxul ABR-4400 and XBR-4400 Routers as well as the Luxul switches. This further reduces setup time and complexity by automating the integration of supported Luxul Switches, Routers, and Just Add Power devices, along with licensed control system drivers (i.e. RTI, Crestron, Control4, AMX) as part of the HD over IP video distribution network setup.