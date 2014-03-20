Simply Reliable Adds Google Integration for SmartOffice Online

- Simply Reliable has released the first wave of Google integration while participating in Azione Unlimited’s Spring Conference.
- SmartOffice Online a cloud based end to end business process application starting at $29.99 per month. Features include Proposal generation, purchase orders, invoices, work orders and now integration with Google Calendar and Google Drive.
- “Today’s businesses move at a fast pace. Everyone; the owner, salespeople installer, project managers, even the back office need to be able to manage projects, sales, the whole business from anywhere,” said Tom Coffin, vice president of business development. “Integrating Google with SmartOffice Online leverages productivity and assets the business is already using, which improves their overall efficiency.”
- “The Azione Spring conference allows us to spend some quality time with our great clients and friends learning and sharing ideas," said Coffin. "We thought this would be a great place to introduce this powerful simple to use feature.”
- A 30 day free trial is available now on simplyreliable.com.