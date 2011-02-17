LG Powers the 3D Runway in NYC

- Thanks to commercial 3D display technology from LG Electronics, Marc Bouwer made history again by presenting his 2011 Fall collection for the first time in 3D video during the acclaimed fashion designer’s invitation-only show featuring former Victoria’s Secret model Selita Ebanks at the SOHO House in New York City last Sunday night.
- The LG Electronics USA Commercial Displays Division outfitted the SOHO House’s screening room with LG’s cutting-edge CF3D projector, which uses movie-theater-style 3D glasses allowing celebrities and other VIP attendees to experience Bouwer’s incredible 2011 fall line in a bright, crisp and clear 3D video. Bravo Media shot and rendered the entire fashion show.
- “Last year we broke with the status quo by only presenting our show online and we felt a 3D show was a great way to keep pushing the envelope this year,” said Bouwer, American couturier. “LG’s projector offered the right 3D technology with robust picture quality and a clarity that allowed me to introduce my new line through an unforgettably immersive experience.”
- LG says that other 3D projection systems use two separate projectors – one for each eye. The CF3D has the two projection engines built into one unit, reducing the space and size required to display 3D content from a single projector. The advanced LCOS based system creates the polarized stereoscopic image pair within the unit and projects the two images simultaneously for maximum brightness. The CF3D projector minimizes ghosting via improved and more rapid polarization, resulting in 3D content that has higher resolution and improved definition. To view 3D content, a 3D Blu-ray Disc player (or other 3D program source) and silver screen are required and sold separately.
- “The exhilaration and action that 3D technology brings outside the walls of a theater is transforming the way we view and seek entertainment,” said Dr. Nandhu Nandhakumar, vice president, advanced technology, LG Electronics. “Our partnership with Marc Bouwer’s fashion show is a testament to the expansion of 3D into new markets to create an exclusive experience anywhere you look.”
