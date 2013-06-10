BrightSign Teams Up with Philips and NanoLumens at InfoComm

- Philips has chosen BrightSign as a provider of digital signage controllers to power multi-screen applications such as video walls, digital menu boards and other projects that require synchronization across multiple screens. The companies have chosen InfoComm 2013 (June 8-14 in Orlando, FL) as the venue to formally announce their partnership, and to educate show attendees about techniques to deploy multi-screen digital signage applications.
- “Simple video walls of just a few years ago have given way to a new wave of multi-screen applications that simply weren’t technically feasible until recently,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “Philips signage displays can be tiled together in any configuration – at zero, 45 or 90 degrees – creating possibilities for creative installations that engage patrons in restaurants, offices, museums and other public settings.”
- Both BrightSign and Philips Signage Solutions will host educational workshops in their respective booths on Wednesday, June 12 through Friday, June 14. At 1:30pm each day, Philips Signage Solutions will host BrightSign workshops in its booth (#1743) to educate attendees about the multi-screen applications made possible with the combination of the company’s new Philips VL Series commercial-grade LED displays and BrightSign’s new XD digital signage players.
- Additionally, for those InfoComm attendees who want to dive into exactly “how” it’s done, BrightSign will explain the steps for creating multi-screen presentations using BrightSign’s digital signage players and its BrightAuthor software in their daily workshops at 11am and 3pm at its booth #4645.
- Philips Signage Solutions will display a video wall in its booth at InfoComm 2013, featuring its newly announced Philips VL displays powered by BrightSign’s XD digital signage players.
- NanoLumens has chosen to install BrightSign’s players in the sales showroom at the company’s Atlanta, GA headquarters. BrightSign and NanoLumens work closely on a number of fronts, with BrightSign supplying players for all of NanoLumens’ industry trade shows, events and sales demonstrations.
- NanoLumens’ 6,000-square-foot showroom is located at the company’s new 32,000-square-foot headquarters in Atlanta, GA. This showroom houses a collection of NanoLumens’ displays, ranging in size from six to more than 16 feet across. The showroom currently features 14 of the company’s displays – a collection of flexible, square, rectangular, circular and specialty-shaped displays. The displays are powered by the XD1230, BrightSign’s newest flagship player that features a video engine capable of playing two 1080p60 videos simultaneously, as well as the ability to display live HDTV content. In all, a total of six XD1230 units were installed, plus two of BrightSign’s HD models to power a mannequin display.
- “We invite some of our largest and most important customers into our corporate showroom to demonstrate the full potential of our displays; and to do that, we need players that perform flawlessly, without interruption,” said Josh Byrd, director of marketing at NanoLumens. “We need stunning video content to demonstrate what our displays are capable of, and BrightSign’s new XD players fit the bill.”
- All of the players are routed through a Gefen switcher and into NanoLumens’ display interfaces, enabling any player to feed content to any of the displays. This enables the NanoLumens sales team to present demonstrations and switch source content to customize the sales experience in real time.
- BrightSign’s collaboration with NanoLumens extends beyond the company’s showroom. At this year’s InfoComm tradeshow in Orlando, Florida, BrightSign’s new XD digital signage players will power a half-dozen NanoLumens displays. NanoLumens’ 600-square-foot booth (booth #4981) will feature NanoLumens displays ranging from the NanoFlex 112” to the NanoSlim 181”, as well as a trio of NanoLumens Design Specific displays – each powered by their own BrightSign XD 1230. In addition, BrightSign’s booth (booth #4645) will feature a NanoSlim 114” used to showcase BrightSign’s new XD digital signage players.