Four Winds Interactive Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Distributor

From the SYNNEX National Conference — SYNNEX Corporation, a distributor of IT products and services, has been selected by Four Winds Interactive as its exclusive distributor of digital signage solutions in the U.S. and Canada.
Integrators and resellers have access to cutting-edge products to run digital signs, interactive kiosks, desktops, web and mobile content through SYNNEX' VISUALSolv group.
- Integrators and resellers benefit from FWi's full service, user-friendly digital signage solutions, as well as technical support through SYNNEX. FWi and SYNNEX are also working together to develop a training and certification process to help integrators better sell their products and services to customers. The collaborative effort meets the needs of a wide range of channel partners, including integrators and resellers who are already emerged in digital signage, as well as those looking to enter the market.
- "We chose SYNNEX to exclusively distribute our products in the US and Canada because of their deep channel reach and the high caliber of their resellers," said David Levin, president, Four Winds Interactive. "By working with SYNNEX, we will have a presence in new vertical markets and be able to expand our list of authorized partners."
- "The SYNNEX team is excited for the opportunity to work exclusively with FWi to bring an arsenal of powerful, award-winning products and services to the channel," said TJ Trojan, senior vice president, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation. "With FWi, SYNNEX will be able to offer resellers very complex solutions for their customers in the high growth digital signage market that are very simple to design, deploy and manage."
- SYNNEX' VISUALSolv team will be on-site at National Conference October 2-4 showcasing FWi technology in their booth.