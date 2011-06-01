Platinum Tools Features EZ-SnapJack Wall Jack

Camarillo, CA--Platinum Tools will feature its EZ-SnapJack Cat5e and Cat6 self-terminating wall jack during InfoComm.
- The EZ-SnapJack Cat5e and Cat6 self-terminating wall jack.
- “With the Platinum Tools EZ-SnapJack, the installer may never need a punchdown tool again for Cat5e and Cat6 wall jack applications,” said Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools president and general manager. “Now shipping, the EZ-SnapJack is self-terminating and quickly installs for professional results in a snap. In just a few easy steps, Cat5e and Cat6 cable can be installed without the need of a punchdown tool, making for less work and a more accurate termination and connection.”
- The reusable EZ-SnapJack has been designed to fit industry standard wall plates for new or retrofit commercial network and home automation installations. According to the company, there is no need for eight punch downs and the installer can repair damaged jacks on the spot.
- “With the convergence in our marketplace, the EZ-SnapJack allows the low voltage installer to quickly learn and install a keystone jack correctly each time,” Sachs said. “This will save the installer time and money associated with re-visiting the job site to fix the common problem of poor connector terminations.”
- The EZ-SnapJack is available in multiple colors and weighs in at only 0.3 oz.
- “An included wire guide insures pairs stay in proper order for fast, easy termination,” Sachs said. “Besides a quicker and better result, there are also the added advantages of overall reduced tool cost and a tool bag that weighs less.”