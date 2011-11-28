FPS Introduces Edge Blending Scaler

Flexible Picture Systems (FPS) has introduced the IA-200_EB for Edge Blending onto flat surfaces, as the latest model of the Image AnyPlace series of video scalers for image warping and blending.

The IA-200_EB is designed to achieve maximum cost effectiveness in Edge Blending applications that do not require Geometry Correction for curved surfaces. IA-200_EB includes the advanced Keystone Correction and Edge Blending features of the Image AnyPlace product line, enabling greater freedom in projector placement in Edge Blending applications.

FPS’s Edge Blending Utility software (included) enables control of multiple projectors for “Projector Wall” applications of any size. IA-200_EB supports an extensive set of input/output signals, input and output resolution of up to 2K, multiple control options (RS-232, Ethernet and USB) and optional HD-SDI, making it the most practical Edge Blending solution on the market.

“The Image AnyPlace 200_EB is the perfect economical solution for those looking to blend multiple projectors on flat surfaces,” said Steve Wood, president and CEO of Flexible Picture Systems. “Precise Keystone Correction combined with Edge Blending enables much greater freedom in projector placement than Edge Blending alone, and provides all necessary controls for flat screens. For more advanced curved screen based Edge Blending, our Image AnyPlace-200_BEX provides full Image Geometry Correction as a superset of the Image AnyPlace•200_EB.”