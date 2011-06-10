InfoComm Announces New Keynote Speaker

Kate Swanborg of DreamWorks Animation will deliver the opening keynote speech for InfoComm 2011 on Tuesday, June 14, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Chapin Theater.
- The presentation is titled "Tech, Innovation, Magic — Technology and Filmmaking at DreamWorks Animation."
- Kate Swanborg is the head of enterprise marketing for DreamWorks Animation. She will discuss how cutting-edge technology helps the CG animation studio create its innovative productions.
- The presentation will include real world examples on how today’s fused AV/IT technology supports the entertainment industry.