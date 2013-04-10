SunBriteTV Promotes Monthly Celebration

- April is National Lawn and Garden month, and SunBriteTV is shining the light on the benefits of outdoor AV. The company stated, "Ranging from 32- to 65- inches, Signature Series SunBriteTVs transform any outdoor space into a unique entertainment area."
- “Social interaction is a huge part of outdoor viewing,” said Tom Dixon, vice president of marketing, SunBriteTV. “Indoor viewing typically means that everyone crowds around a small space and anchors themselves to a couch. When consumers place our TVs in their outdoor living spaces, the SunBriteTV inspires social interaction among friends and family. Game days and award shows become event days in your backyard.”
- All SunBriteTV models withstand temperatures from -24°F to 122°F and completely resist rain, humidity, salt corrosion, dust, and insects. Anti-glare screens are specially designed to deliver bright high-definition images in any outdoor climate, any time of day or night.
- Every SunBriteTV, one of the last U.S.-based television manufacturers, includes a two-year warranty, a weatherproof remote, and 20 watt built-in speakers. Optional accessories include a variety of wall-, ceiling- or pole-mount installation solutions, dust covers and FM Radio.
- The SunBriteTV Signature Series is currently available at $1,495 (32”), $2,795 (46”), $3,995 (55”) and $6,995 (65”).