Control4 Outfits TopGolf Facility

Located in Allen, TX, Diem Digital Interiors helped a TopGolf facility blend tee time and technology into what many are calling a highly addictive experience. Described as "golf entertainment," this casual, three full-service bar-equipped facility is now entirely controlled by Control4.
- Originally intended to focus on video distribution - having everything from marketing to drink specials integrated into the venue's many screens - the final project has resulted into something even more complex.
- Diem Digital Interiors has outfitted every hitting bay with two televisions; one which displays players' scores and the other which functions as a regular TV featuring local and national sporting events. A video wall in the manager's room controls the complex, including the six Control4 screens that are managed by a single iPad. From the iPad, the staff can govern the TopGolf atmosphere by remotely switching which DIRECTV channel is playing on each of the 240 televisions, either individually or all at once.
- Helping to further increase productivity and consistency, Diem Digital Interiors trained the TopGolf staff on how to run the entire facility in less than 30 minutes - taking away the complicated steps of AV and allowing the system to accomplish everything the staff needs it to, with just the touch of a button. The Control4 automation platform has even given TopGolf the power to impress corporate clients and leading Fortune 500 companies, like AT&T, by demonstrating that the facility's AV solutions are as technologically-advanced as the state-of-the-art gaming system.