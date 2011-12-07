RTS and Partners Host Charity Fundraiser

New York, NY--RTS Unified Communications, in conjunction with its key manufacturer partners, held a charity fundraiser in Jersey City, NJ.
- Left to Right: Ret. Chief Joseph Morris, Principals; John Vezzi, Robert Pepe and John Pepe,VP- George Meglio.
- RTS hosted a benefit dinner in support of The Port Authority PBA Widow's and Children's Fund on Tuesday, November 1, 2011. This fund was established to provide and maintain bereavement benefits to aid and assist Port Authority PBA officers and their families in the immediate aftermath of an accidental injury or death.
- The event was held at Henry’s on the Hudson Restaurant in Jersey City, NJ. Restaurant manager Tony Kaszuba provided guests with a four course dinner with wine pairings.
- Manufacturer partners — including KBZ Communications, Sapphire Marketing, Projection Design, VSO Marketing, ClearOne, Milestone AV, SurgeX, Stewart Film, Kramer, Lutron, Middle Atlantic, ScanSource, Almo Nick’s Towing Services, and Revolabs — fully sponsored the evening. With their help, RTS was able to raise $10,000 for the Widow’s and Children’s Fund.
- RTS annually hosts charity events and sponsors a different charity each year.
- “As part of our ongoing commitment, RTS Unified Communications is pleased to support local charities. We all appreciate the hard work and commitment to our safety in the Tri-state area that the PAPD provides,” said John J. Pepe, CEO of RTS Unified Communications.
- Retired Chief Joseph Morris was the guest speaker. On September 11, 2001, as Commanding Officer LaGuardia Airport, he responded to and took part in the rescue and recovery operations following the attacks on the World Trade Center.
- “Over the past 10 years, 37 men and women of the Port Authority Police department have passed away, leaving behind young families. These were men and women who came to work every day just like you and I, except that they went to work to protect us and protect our freedom. Our heartfelt thanks for all of their contributions and to all of the men and women of the Port Authority Police Department,” said George Meglio, vice president, business development.