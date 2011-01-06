LG To Carry Active And Passive 3DTVs

- Greg Tarr , TWICE magazine- LG Electronics is making one of the boldest 3DTV statements of any company at International CES 2011 by introducing flat-panel 3DTVs from two technology approaches - those using active-shutter glasses and those using a polarized "passive" glasses system.
- In all, LG will offer 10 models of 3D capable sets at booth 8205 during CES, and will introduce Cinema 3D (passive glasses) sets in five series of LCD TVs. It will call the active-shutter 3D technology in remaining 3D models, Dynamic 3D.
- LG is positioning its Cinema 3D models as an entry 3D system that steps up to active-shutter "Dynamic 3D" sets that use LG's Nano Technology system. The company elected to promote the capability as a feature of an HDTV set rather than a new TV system, said Jay Vandenbree, LG Electronics U.S. home entertainment business unit head.
- The company is also showing a glasses-free 3D mobile digital TV at the show.
- The glasses-free 3D mobile digital TV will permit viewers to watch 3D digital broadcasting programs in vehicles moving faster than 70mph, LG said. LG said it would demonstrate the technology using a 7-inch digital album equipped with a special tuner and 3D graphic accelerator chip set.
- The 2011 LCD TV line begins with a range of budget series models designed for what LG calls "the basic TV watcher."
- The assortment starts with a 32-inch CCFL backlit model with 720p resolution in the 330 series.
- This steps to the 450 series with 32- and 37-inch models with Full HD 1080p resolution, all including a suite of core feature technologies including Clear Voice sound enhancement and Picture Wizard controls.
- The 520 series includes the 42-, 47- and 55-inch screen sizes, featuring CCFL backlighting, and 1080p/120Hz resolution.
- LG has moved its smaller screen size products to LED edge lighting and thin-cabinet designs in this year's 2500 series. These models offer 720p resolution and include the 22-, 26- and 32-inch screen sizes.
- The 3500 series steps to Full HD 1080p models with LED edge lighting, and core feature sets, in the 37- and 42-inch screen sizes.
- The 530 series features CCFL backlit sets that add different design styles, and LG's new Smart TV platform, which provides access to streaming video services and other partners plus access to the new LG apps store.
- The apps store will feature over 200 apps at launch providing a range of entertainment options. All of LG's connected LCD sets this year include a Wi-Fi dongle in the box to simplify linking to Wi-Fi networks.
- The 3700 series includes the 42, 47 and 55 inch screen sizes, all offering LED edge-lighting, 1080p/60Hz resolution, and the LG Smart TV platform with apps store access.
- The 5500 series features the 42, 47- and 55-inch screen sizes and all add a special Smart TV remote to the package.
- The LW5600 series represents LG's first Cinema 3D technology models using less-expensive polarized glasses and LED edge lighting. Models are offered n the 47- and 55-inch screen sizes.
- The passive technology allows the use of 120Hz frame rates instead of the 240Hz required by active-shutter Dynamic 3D models, the company explained.
- The LW5600 Cinema 3D series models feature 1080p/120Hz panels and the Smart TV platform.
- The LW6500 Cinema 3D series offers 1080p resolution, 240Hz frame rate technology and SmartTV. Screen sizes include 47-, 55-inches and 65-inch screen sizes.
- LG steps from there into the Nano Technology models with full array LED backlighting, and active-shutter Dynamic 3D technology. This year's glasses switch from IR to RF linking to avoid dropouts.
- The LW7700 features 1080p resolution and 240Hz frame rates, and Dynamic 3D.
- The top-of-the-line LW9500 steps to 1080/480Hz resolution, THX certification and a new premium design style. Models will be offered in the 55- and 60-inch screen sizes.
- LG is also planning to add "a special" 9700 series including a 72-inch LCD with full-array IOL LED backlighting technology, 1080/480Hz resolution, SmartTV and THX certification.
- In plasma TV, LG will introduce Energy Star compliance in 12 SKUs across six model series.
- The company will have eight 3D PDP SKUs in 2011, all using LG's Dynamic 3D active shutter technology.
- The NetCast IPTV platform from 2010 has been expanded to more PDP models this year, while only the two top-end plasma series will include the new Smart TV platform with Apps capability, said Tim Alessi, LG product marketing director, said.
- At the entry end, LG will carry two 2D 720p plasma models in 2011 in the 42- and 50-inch screen sizes as part of the PT350 series, which like all PDP models, adds slimmer bezel designs than a year ago.
- Alessi said 720p models represented about 65 percent of all PDP sales in 2010.
- The line steps up to LG's first two 720p 3D capable plasma sets in the 42-inch 42PW350 and the 50-inch 50PW350, both due in January.
- The PV450 series offers basic Full HD 1080p and PZ550 series steps to basic Full HD with 3D capability and the NetCast IPTV platform. Both series include the 50- and 60-inch screen sizes.
- The PZ750 will include Infinia design styling, 1080p 3D capability, SmartTV functionality and THX 2D and 3D certification. The PZ950 series adds to that package a Magic Motion remote and TruBlack Filter technology. Both series include the 50- and 60-inch screen sizes.
