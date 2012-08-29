Premier Mounts Moves Headquarters

Premier Mounts is moving its worldwide headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art facility in September 2012.
- In addition to the move, Premier Mounts will also be transferring the majority of its shipping operations to a new logistics center in Tennessee for expedited, high-efficiency, nationwide shipping.
- The company will be leaving its Anaheim, CA location of ten years to a more modern and efficient building in Fullerton, CA. The new location will house updated office space, manufacturing, custom design, and a high profile warehouse for expedited shipping and overall shorter turnaround times.
- The new location will also continue Premier Mounts' green efforts for environmental accountability. To reduce the greenhouse impact, 100 percent of Premier Mounts' custom products are manufactured in the USA. A majority of stock products are also manufactured in the USA, with the remaining coming from Taiwan. The new warehouse will use green packaging and continue to reduce, reuse and recycle materials to further the company’s cause to decrease its environmental impact.
- As of September 7, the new address is: 1321 S. State College Blvd. Fullerton, CA 92832. All contact numbers for Premier Mounts will remain the same.
- Premier Mounts will be closing at noon, Pacific Standard Time, on Friday, September 7. All orders received before noon will be processed and shipped. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, September 10.
- For more information please contact customer service at (800) 368-9700, or if outside the US dial +1 (714) 632 7100.