Blackmagic Design Adds Live Production Package

The What: Blackmagic Design has a new ATEM Production Studio 4K and HyperDeck Studio 12G package deal for $2,500

The What Else: This package is targeted at customers who are considering the purchase of Blackmagic Design’s ATEM Television Studio live production switcher, and will allow them to get a more powerful switcher for a similar price.

The ATEM Production Studio 4K has many features that make it more powerful than the ATEM Television Studio, including Ultra HD support, 1080p60 frame-rate support, a total of eight video inputs with a full frame re-synchronizer on each input, a dedicated aux output, balanced analog audio inputs on XLR connectors, HiFi audio inputs and balanced audio outputs. This model includes an integrated AC power supply plus an elegant machined metal design that features an LCD for video monitoring and a dedicated control panel for aux control.

The more powerful HyperDeck Studio 12G is Blackmagic Design’s most advanced studio recorder which features cutting edge 12G-SDI and supports recording to high speed SSD’s in ProRes, DNx and uncompressed video formats. HyperDeck Studio 12G features dual SSD slots for continuous, non-stop recording and is compatible with all existing SD and HD equipment as well as high frame rate Ultra HD 2160p60 via 12G-SDI. That means customers get a future proof live production switching and mastering combination that will work on any SD, HD or Ultra HD production.

Because both of these models support instant switching between SD, HD and Ultra HD video formats, it means they are a drop in replacement for the ATEM Television Studio and HyperDeck Studio models. These more powerful models will support the same video standards as well as the high frame rate HD rates up to 1080p60 plus Ultra HD video formats.

When purchased together, the ATEM Television Studio switcher and HyperDeck Studio recorder would normally cost $1,990 in total. With this deal, customers can choose to buy the more powerful ATEM Production Studio 4K and HyperDeck Studio 12G which are Ultra HD models and include additional features, even when used in HD video formats, for $500 more.

The Bottom Line: Normally this combination would cost $4,190, and this deal represents to the customer a savings of approximately $1,695.