Capitol Theater Selects Yamaha PM5D

Buena Park, CA--The Capitol Theatre in Moncton, Canada, is an architectural jewel and one of only a few examples in Canada of pre-war theaters that have been authentically and historically restored.

The 800-seat theater has been completely improved upon over the past two years, and most recently added a Yamaha PM5D digital audio console for front of house, joining the previously-installed LS9 digital console used as the house monitor console.

Purchased by the City of Moncton in 1991, the theatre hosts over 200 events per year ranging from local graduations to full theatre productions, regional and national touring companies — musical events count for 80 percent of the hall’s performances. The venue’s Capitol School of Performing Arts offers various programs for children as well as adults on a continual basis.

“We knew we wanted go to digital,” said Eric Hache, technical director of the Capitol Theatre. “We looked at what products were available on the market and were given demonstrations of various products. We spoke with the touring staff coming into the theatre and knew the product we wanted had to be user friendly, and that within minutes, the engineer would be able to control the board even if they had never experienced it previously. The console also had to sound good and be reliable.”

Hache said they had heard the Yamaha PM5D on various tours and although there were newer consoles on the market, it became clear that the Yamaha PM5D was the logical choice. “Installing and using it for the past six months in the Capitol Theatre confirmed our decision. I didn’t want a console that was overly computerized, and I wanted it to be much like analog in its operational aspect.”