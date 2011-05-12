Case Study: Q-Sys to Accompany FLL Airport’s Expansion

Ft. Lauderdale, FL--Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is undergoing extensive physical and technological renovations, including the addition of new buildings and more planned for the future -- all networking together via QSC’s Q-Sys integrated platform.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport consulted with Pro Sound & Video to update their networking system.

Realizing that their existing networking system had a limited ability to meet the facility’s advancing needs, the airport facility managers at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport consulted with Rod Sintow, CEO of Pro Sound & Video, on the kind of system that would serve them best now and into the future.

The key considerations were budget, quality, reliability, a system which is energy-efficient, UL rated, and most of all -- the capacity to expand with the planned upgrades of other terminals in years to come.

“I recommended Q-Sys to the airport managers because the technology is cutting edge,” Sintow said. “The choice was clear when they realized that installing Q-Sys would only cost 20 percent more than repairing the old system. And Q-Sys is a highly expandable network that will grow with them into the future.”

The Q-Sys system is currently running 23 Page Stations at the FLL airport.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport’s electronics are housed in rooms in the security center within the massive parking structure. The Q-Sys Core 3000 is now located there, as well as a steady supply of new QSC CX204 amplifiers which are added every month as the expansion continues.

“As we are able to fit many more QSC CX204 amps in the same space that was being used before, we reduced racks and the footprint of the space by almost 70 percent,” Sintow said. “The system doesn’t run as hot as the former system and requires less air-conditioning, so it’s more energy efficient. And most of all, it clearly sounds better.”

FLL Airport will continue to expand this terminal, adding more runways and gates, which will continually be connected to the Q-Sys network as new concourses are constructed. Over the next several years, this platform will also be the foundation for the future technical advancements of all the other terminals.