Big Ten Adds Revolabs’ Executive Elite to Conference Room

Revolabs was proud to let it be known last week that its Executive Elite wireless microphone system had been integrated into the large multipurpose meeting space in the Big Ten Conference headquarters and conference center in Rosemont, Illinois. Installed by Frequency Audio-Visual Services, the mic solution is known for its ability to capture speech levels from a distance while keeping ambient noise levels to a minimum, allowing the Big Ten to provide incredible audio intelligibility for meeting participants within a challenging acoustic environment.

“Because of its large dimensions, amplification requirements, and high participant count, the Big Ten’s modular meeting space was a difficult setting for implementing voice lift,” said Alec Gorecki, president of Frequency Audio-Visual Services. “Options such as installing ceiling or fixed microphones did not meet the modular nature of the client’s room configurations, and utilizing traditional tabletop units was out of the question since it would lead to feedback loops and overall intelligibility problems. By turning to Revolabs’ Executive Elite system, we were able to install a market-leading 44 wireless microphones across the space — allowing seamless audio quality and powerful pickup for voices up to 12 feet away.”

The Big Ten’s new multipurpose room was created to accommodate meetings with more than 100 attendees, featuring videoconferences and presentations. With high ceilings and a low-profile speaker system, the approximately 75 foot long, 40 feet wide, and 25 feet high room required a microphone solution that could satisfy the space’s various furniture arrangements as well as its voice lift and conferencing requirements. The Executive Elite system met those requirements.

Revolabs' Executive Elite SystemRevolabs’ Executive Elite tabletop microphones allow organizations to satisfy a variety of application settings, acoustic requirements, and room configurations. Supporting up to eight wireless microphones per system, the solution also allows users to link multiple Elite units in order to support up to 44 microphones across large conferencing spaces. Loaded with audio-enhancing technology, the innovative solution uses “Designed for Speech” technology, built-in equalization options, and advancements such as an improved signal-to-noise ratio to provide meeting participants with a best-in-class audio experience.

“The Big Ten Conference’s challenging requirements provide the perfect illustration of how our award-winning Executive Elite system can bring dependable voice comprehension to any meeting environment,” said Holger Stoltze, senior product manager, Revolabs. “It’s these types of audio challenges that drive our company to continuously innovate — pushing the boundaries of sound engineering to bring face-to-face audio quality to today’s collaborative business applications.”