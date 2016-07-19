Biamp Systems Expands Marketing Team

John Urban (left) and Laëtitia Giovanni of Biamp

Biamp Systems has appointed Laëtitia Giovanni as the company’s tradeshow manager and John Urban to product marketing manager.

With more than 10 years of event management experience, Giovanni brings a wealth of event and meeting industry knowledge to her new position. Before joining Biamp, she led roadshow events in the U.S., Brazil, South Africa, Europe, and Australia. She has also held event management positions with Opus Events Agency, Floralis Evènements, INRIA, and KLA-TENCOR. Giovanni has a master’s degree in communication from France’s Grenoble Business School and bachelor’s in marketing from Merkure Institute Business School in Aix-en-Provence, France.

Biamp has promoted Urban to product marketing manager from his previous role as interactive manager. With more than eight years of experience with the company, Urban has been instrumental to the growth of Biamp’s multilingual websites, collateral translations, and lead generation programs. In his new position, he will be responsible for the company’s global marketing campaigns, product launches, and tradeshow marketing of Biamp’s video and software products.

“John has demonstrated impressive skills and project leadership in his previous role, and we’re excited about what he will bring to his role as product marketing manager,” said Patrick Prothe, director of marketing communications at Biamp Systems. “Laëtitia’s extensive event industry knowledge as our tradeshow manager will further strengthen our marketing team.”