Navigating the Gridlock Before InfoComm '13

- First impressions are that InfoComm '13 is BUSY. As soon as you pull onto International Drive you are greeted with Convention gridlock. All signs point to the West Concourse, but when you pull in the lot, they direct you to the South Concourse parking lot, which is about one mile away.
- After parking, just as I walk up to the obviously full shuttle bus, it pulls away. "That's fine" I think, I really didn't want to start my day on a bus full of similarly frustrated and potentially sweaty systems integrators. So I hop in a bicycle cab with my driver Melvin for a $10 ride criss-crossing around other lost souls trying to park in the West Concourse. He delivered me to the West Concourse front door and I am in the show after a painless check-in process.
My advice... Arrive early, don't park in the West Concourse, and if you get stuck... look out for Melvin.