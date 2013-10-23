SCN Top 50 Integrators Entry Deadline Oct 28

The SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator round-up– that has become a much-anticipated feature at year's end– is still open to receive entries. So if your company is a top national or even a top regional power in systems integration, you'd be well advised to submit. It's a fairly prestigious club– but you won't be recognized (with the PR that comes with that) if you don't submit.

The SCN Top 50 Integrators list will be published in the December 2013 issue of the magazine.



New to this year’s Top 50 entry is a regional breakdown. So if in the past you didn’t enter your firm in the Top 50 because you didn’t think it was large enough to make the list, this is your opportunity to be recognized for your regional accomplishments. The SCN Top Regional Integrators list will be published in the February 2014 issue of SCN.

To enter the Top 50 and Regional Listings simply follow the survey link, complete the necessary information, and you'll be on your way to being recognized among the top companies in commercial AV.

The SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list is based on each company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation, as well as its total revenue for the current year. To be eligible for Top 50 consideration, a company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation MUST account for over 50 percent of its total revenue.

Fill our your entry survey here: www.avnetwork.com/SCNtop502013

The survey is open until October 28, so enter today to make sure you're among the top companies in the industry!