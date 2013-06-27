ExhibitOne Granted Patent for Virtual Court-Interpreter System

- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted ExhibitOne a patent (US 8,379,072 B2) for the company’s Virtual Court-Interpreter System (VCIS).
- VCIS enables courtroom language interpreters to stay in one location as they handle interpretation needs in different courtrooms/court buildings. The system includes both audio and video technology which enables the interpreter to not only hear the words being spoken, but to take those words in context with facial expressions, inflections and other forms of body language which are important to the process.
- “The key to the system and its patent is more about the integration of technology than the technology itself,” said ExhibitOne CEO and president, Kevin Sandler. “In fact, VCIS can leverage much of a court’s existing AV infrastructure, which keeps costs very low.”
- By using VCIS:
- · Interpreters can assist in more cases
- · Courts reduce interpreter-related costs, including travel-related expenses
- · Cases are handled more efficiently
- · Defendants and the court consistently use properly qualified interpreters