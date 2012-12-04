Thinklogical Showcases Systems at Special Operations Summit

- Thinklogical, provider of fiber optic video routing and KVM extension systems, will be showcasing its secure, fiber-based switching systems for C4ISR (Communications, Command, Control, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) as a VIP sponsor at the Special Operations Summit in Tampa.
- The military, intelligence and homeland security sectors of the U.S. Federal Government utilize Thinklogical's powerful fiber optic based audio, video and peripheral routing systems, which enable multi-domain isolation and control of key computing resources and their associated networks.
- Last month, the company announced the launch of its Federal Advisory Board, appointing founding members the Honorable Arthur L. Money and Peter Marino—both of whom bring an unparalleled degree of knowledge and experience to the company as it deepens its relationships within the Federal market.
- As a VIP sponsor at the Special Operations Summit, Thinklogical staff will be on hand on December 4 and 5 to demonstrate how its routing and KVM extension systems provide multi-domain isolation, continuous operation and resiliency for C4ISR missions. These systems, which are accredited to The Common Criteria EAL4 and TEMPEST, are currently deployed in hundreds of multi-domain applications worldwide and are able to help intelligence professionals separate the threat from the target.
- "Thinklogical's technologies are present in the most sensitive, large scale government installations where there is no room for compromise," said Joe Pajer, president and CEO, Thinklogical. "All our products are made in the U.S., and are perfectly suited for C4ISR missions requiring robust security, performance and ease of integration."