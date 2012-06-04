Gefen Releases Two New Extenders

- Gefen has released two new extenders for transmitting over a single CAT-5 cable.
- These extenders offer a lower price point — under $500 — in exchange for a slightly shorter distance. Both products extend HDMI with 3DTV pass-through and use one standard CAT-5 cable for signal extension up to 230 feet (70m). Both employ a VS-10 chipset based on HDBaseT specifications to deliver 1080p full HD with multi-channel audio including Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio formats.
- The GefenTV Extender for HDMI CAT-5 offers portable, desktop or wall mountable sender and receiver units that connect any HD source to its display located up to 230 feet away. Locking power supplies guarantee a steady and stable connection.
- The Gefen ToolBox Extender for HDMI CAT5 POL comes with wall-mountable sender and receiver units that link any HDMI source to its display up to 230 feet in distance. One CAT-5 cable links the source to the display with bi-directional IR. Gefen POL (Power Over Line) technology eliminates the need to power the receiver at the display side, sending power over the same CAT-5 cable that carries HDMI from the powered sender unit to the receiver.
- "We designed these new extenders to offer a low-cost, high quality method of signal extension for HDMI. Each can satisfy any installation requirements and still offer some advanced features," said Hagai Gefen, president and CEO, Gefen. "The GefenTV Extender for HDMI CAT-5 is a direct, low-cost replacement for an older version based on CAT-6 technology, while the Gefen ToolBox Extender for HDMI CAT-5 POL was design to accompany the new GAVA (Gefen Audio Video Automation) system with its bi-directional IR capability and POL that eliminates the power supply at the receiver end. Both offer a viable alternative to the other longer distance, more robust extension solutions."