Crestron DMPS/AirMedia Offers Wireless Presentation Capability

Crestron has brought together two of its most popular products to create the DMPS/AirMedia, offering simple, reliable wired and wireless HD presentation all-in-one.
- DMPS/AirMedia delivers advanced automation capabilities and provides actionable usage data over the network. Four different options are available, based on system or room requirements.
- The DMPS Series delivers bit-for-bit, no-latency HD video switching and display, including HDCP-protected content. DMPS makes it easy to seamlessly connect your MacBook or PC laptops, making presentations from almost any device fast and easy. It integrates an amplifier, audio DSP, mic mixer, multimedia matrix switcher and control system in a single 3-space rackmount system.
- Add new AirMedia, a device for wireless HD presentation and collaboration. With AirMedia, anyone can walk into a meeting space and wirelessly present PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and PDF documents, as well as photos and screen shots, from their personal iOS or Android mobile device on the room display.
- Up to 32 users can connect at the same time in the same room. Using Quad View, up to four presenters' content can be displayed simultaneously. The AirMedia console easily connects via wired LAN, so it leverages existing IT security policies. No software installation is required, making it ideal for small to mid-sized organizations and guest presenters.