Barix Names Thorvin Electronics as Canadian Distributor

- Barix has appointed Thorvin Electronics as its new Canadian distributor as the company increases its presence across the provinces and territories of North America’s largest geographical country.
- Thorvin Electronics specializes in quality audio, video, and digital signage products and systems, supporting communications dealers across Canada. The Thorvin Electronics team sees Barix as an ideal match for its portfolio based on the acceleration of IP transitions across AV and broadcast systems throughout Canada.
- “Everything is moving toward IP today, and our AV dealers are increasingly working to move paging and background music systems to the network—a core Barix strength,” said Jean-Marc Langevin, vice president and sales manager, Thorvin Electronics. “We also see a rapidly growing interest in audio for digital signage as businesses recognize its value. We think the Barix AudioPoint solution, which synchronizes audio streams with video signage, will make a real impact by engaging consumers through their mobile devices. That solves the noise pollution challenge in signage deployments that our dealers have battled for years.”
- Langevin added that Thorvin’s footprint across Canada, which includes sales representation and AV dealers in every region, has raised Barix’s profile across the country. He already has opportunities to deliver complete Barix solutions to single customers that merge audio signage, in-store radio, and paging and intercom on the same network. Langevin points to retail, transportation (including airports) and education as especially ripe opportunities across Canada, likening Barix solutions to “a Swiss Army Knife, with an array of uses and flexibility.”
- Ronni Guggenheim, CEO of Barix, believes that Thorvin Electronics is in a unique position to cost-effectively transition AV and broadcast businesses across Canada from legacy to IP architectures, leveraging its vast portfolio of products and solutions—which now includes Barix.
- “There is a synergy between Barix and other product lines in the Thorvin Electronics portfolio that creates exceptional growth opportunities for end users across multiple business verticals,” said Ronni Guggenheim, CEO, Barix. “We believe that Thorvin Electronics has the broadest range of solutions in Canada to help businesses and organizations move audio across IP networks with better efficiency, quality and reliability.”