Vaddio Debuts Videoconferencing Bundle at Big Book Tour

Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. and Vaddio will introduce a special new videoconferencing bundle at next week’s Kansas City, MO stop of Stampede’s Big Book of AV Tour, taking place October 17, at the Kansas City Marriott Hotel.
- The new product bundle includes a Vaddio ClearVIEW HD-USB PTZ Camera; EasyTalk USB Audio Bundle composed of one EasyUSB Mixer/Amp, one EasyMic MicPOD with integrated Echo Cancelling, and one EasyTalk Sound Bar; and a WEBBi Web controller, including one WEBBi Base Unit, one 12 VDC Power Supply & Power Cable, and One 6-foot USB A to B Male cable.
- All dealers who purchase this new bundle between October 17 and December 31 will receive a $500 American Express Gift Card.
- To further underscore the benefits and profitability of their USB conferencing products, Vaddio will be on hand in Kansas City to conduct a special training session entitled “Why Vaddio Represents the Next Great Sales Opportunity for IT, Telephony, VOIP and AV Dealers,” that will serve to introduce attendees to Vaddio’s USB conferencing offerings.
- According to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly, “Vaddio’s EasyUSB line has been a huge benefit to our dealers who want to offer high quality conferencing systems to their clients at a compelling, cost-effective price point. This new bundle package and rebate program will serve to make video conferencing systems even more profitable for our dealers. ”
- The 2012 Big Book of AV Tour features more than 40 exhibitors including Atlona, Benq, BrightSign, Canon, Chief, Christie, Draper, Epson, Gefen, Hall Research, Hitachi, Hitachi StarBoard, Ken-a-vision, Kramer, LG Panels, MediaPOINTE, Mitsubishi, Mustang, NEC, Optoma, Peerless, Perfect Path, Samsung, Sharp and Sony.
- Remaining stops on the Fall 2012 Tour include:
- October 24, 2012 New York, NY
- November 8, 2012 San Diego, CA
- December 5, 2012 Atlanta, GA