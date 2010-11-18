LG, BroadSign Partner For Digital Signage

- New York, NY--LG Electronics USA has selected BroadSign International as the software provider for its newest digital signage solution, SuperSign Premier-s.
- The alliance with digital signage software-as-a-service provider BroadSign is designed to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to deploy and manage digital signage networks and is expected to further enhance LG's hardware and solution position, the company says.
- LG's SuperSign Premier provides content offerings that SMBs can use right out of the box, with a user interface (UI) based on BroadSign's core SaaS technology and a customized LG UI specifically designed for SMBs deploying networks of 25 players or less.
- The hardware package consists of an LG flat panel display (model M4214C) and the LG NC2000 media player that provides access to content management software and starter templates as well as news and weather feeds. SuperSign Premier also is supported by 48-hour on-site hardware swap, technical support and monthly financing.
- "Software is a critical component of any digital signage solution and is the impetus behind establishing strong relationships with leading third-party software developers," Jeff Dowell, vice president, Digital Signage, LG Electronics USA, said in the announcement. "BroadSign has best-of-class software that, combined with LG hardware, will provide SMBs with the technology solution they need to get up and running quickly."
- LG says that SuperSign Premier is supported by a variety of key content provider partners, led by CNN. LG enjoys a longstanding alliance with news leader CNN, which provides more than a dozen news and entertainment feeds that can be integrated by the end user. LG is also teaming with iStockphoto, which offers royalty-free photos, illustrations, video, audio and Flash files.
- SuperSign Premier also offers direct access to LG's "Certified Content Providers" (CCP) that offer custom content creation services optimized for the SuperSign Premier system. Initial LG CCP providers include Aspect Productions, Alchemy, Blue Pony and Saddle Ranch Productions.
- "To win over small and medium-sized businesses, a digital signage system should be easy to use, yet versatile and powerful in the back-end," BroadSign CEO Brian Dusho said in the announcement. "LG's all-in-one solution resolves this challenge and will make a big impact on the market. BroadSign software is an integral component of LG's total solutions package, and we are excited to be part of this great product."