Barco DLP Projectors

Barco is announcing the expansion of its projection portfolio for Corporate AV with 10 new projectors. The Present-C projectors combine low noise levels with high resolutions and image quality in a compact form factor - designed to increase presentation, meeting and collaboration efficiency. The new projectors are commercially available from October 2014 onwards.

CVHD-31B is a 3,000 lumens, full HD, single-chip DLP projector“In today’s interconnected work environment there is a continuing shift towards collaboration – both locally and remotely. As people spend more time working in group than ever before, this puts meeting room technology to the test and we’ve designed our brand-new Present-C projectors to meet these challenges,” explains Romeo Baertsoen, VP Strategic Marketing Corporate AV at Barco. “Thanks to the projectors’ high resolutions, wide aspect ratio and high contrast ratio, team members can easily share complex data sets, drawings and other information in a single high-quality image. More pixels equal more information that can be shown on screen, leading to better teamwork and higher productivity.”

The Present-C projectors’ high-quality optics provide uniform and high-contrast images with colors that are easy on the eyes. Moreover, their low noise level will even further increase comfort, enabling attendees to concentrate better and focus on what really matters during meetings: making the right decisions. Thanks to the projectors’ large pixel space – ranging from 2.1 to 4.1 megapixels – meeting participants can see all important details at once, and presentations in large auditoriums are clearly visible from the first to the last row.

Providing high resolutions and an aspect ratio of 21:9, the Present-C WQXGA and Panorama projectors are the flagship models of the new range. They make the visualization and sharing of large data sets in multi-window configurations during conference calls easy – which leads to better collaboration and faster decision-making.

The Present-C series includes compact and lightweight projectors that are easy to install. Thanks to their wide range of high-quality and all-glass lenses with remarkable lens shift, users have great installation flexibility. And their white cabinets blend in perfectly with the meeting room’s interior.