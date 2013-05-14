AVnu Welcomes New Companies to Advance AVB Certification

- AVnu Alliance, the industry consortium that certifies Audio Video Bridging (AVB) products for interoperability, has introduced four new member companies to the Alliance.
- The new members are Bose Corporation, U.S.-based manufacturer of innovative loudspeakers, amplifiers, and digital signal processors; LG, South Korean manufacturer of consumer and automotive electronics; Arrive Systems, Inc., Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) platform and networked media solutions provider and Revolabs, providers of wireless UC&C audio solutions and pioneers of the wireless microphone.
- Standing at 55 global members, AVnu Alliance is a consortium of professional AV, automotive, and consumer electronics companies working together to drive certification and interoperability of open AVB standards and to enable interoperable platforms that offer bigger, better, faster, more flexible, and more affordable market solutions.
- The Alliance has recently announced new AVB educational programs and new partnerships, as well as created the AVnu Alliance Broadcast Advisory Council to advance the broadcast industry's AVB requirements. This, along with the high growth of new members, speaks to the commitment that the Alliance and its members have for the promotion of AVB open standards across consumer, professional and automotive AV electronics.
- "Bose is passionate about high-quality digital audio and supports customers who are looking to make audio networking easy and reliable-after all, it should be," said Akira Mochimaru, general manager of Bose's Professional Systems Division. "Through the AVnu Alliance, Bose is proud to be active in an industry initiative that combines connectivity and performance with seamless interoperability-a valuable benefit to our customers."
- "We are excited about these new members joining the Alliance. Not only do they each add a valuable mix of experience and innovation, but a diversity of products in automotive, audio/video, imaging, wireless and network infrastructure. These new members are representative of the variety of markets that are poised for the greatest value from the Alliance's universal desire for robust networked AV transport using a single set of non-proprietary standards," said Lee Minich, chair, AVnu Alliance Marketing Work Group, and president, Lab X Technologies. "AVnu Alliance is dedicated to creating a new ecosystem of interoperable AVB devices through certification. These new members will contribute to accelerating this mission across our core markets of professional AV, automotive, and consumer."
- The AVnu Alliance recently opened its certification testing for AVB-enabled networking bridges and professional audio endpoints at its appointed testing house, the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL). AVnu Certification is available to alliance member companies.