Avid has introduced key performance enhancements to the Avid S3L live sound system, setting a new standard for flexible, efficient workflows in live sound and studio applications, and delivering significant cost savings.

The latest updates empower users to mix and capture performances more quickly and cost effectively, enabling them to meet the increasing scope, size, and complexity of live sound requirements and the industry’s continuous drive for efficiency.

The Avid S3L live sound system is more powerful with a new performance update that provides customers with I/O sharing and gain tracking across multiple S3L systems, and greater flexibility to mix live shows with user-definable fader layouts and VCA and group spill. It also enables sound engineers to use the S3 control surface standalone to mix Pro Tools (and other DAW) sessions, and features an updated operating system with support for 64-bit AAX DSP plug-ins.

When used together, Pro Tools and the S3L deliver tightly integrated recording and mixing control of live or in-studio productions. As they’re run on the Avid MediaCentral Platform, users have access to the Avid Marketplace where they can network, collaborate with other media professionals, and even monetize their work.

With I/O tracking and gain sharing, customers can now share audio source feeds from one or more Stage 16 remote I/O boxes between up to three S3L Systems over ethernet AVB. This enables engineers to take multiple S3L systems on the road but only have to carry one set of I/O boxes, resulting in quicker set-up, less burden on rental inventories, simplified cable management, and reduced transport costs. Gain tracking intelligently manages gain levels across all networked systems to provide each user on the network with full independent control of input gain.

Numerous enhancements improve surface operation, navigation, and visual feedback, speeding up workflows by providing greater flexibility to mix live shows with user-definable fader layouts, VCA and group spill.

Customers can now use the S3 control surface as a standalone studio controller and audio interface with Pro Tools and any other EUCON-enabled digital audio workstation. This enables an engineer to mix down a performance in Pro Tools after a gig using just the S3 control surface and a laptop.

S3L’s updated operating system includes support for 64-bit AAX DSP plug-ins, giving customers access to all the latest effects and sound processors available.