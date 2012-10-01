Altinex Releases MX2106AV VGA Auto + Audio Switcher

Altinex has released the MX2106AV 2-In / 2-Out VGA Auto + Audio Switcher.
- Supporting automatic or manual switching, the MX2106AV is ideal for classrooms and other presentation spaces requiring the flexibility to alternate between two computer sources and simultaneously output to two displays or a single display plus local monitor.
- As a dedicated switcher and DA (distribution amp), the MX2106AV is designed to switch computer video signals and stereo audio. Each of the two inputs on the MX2106AV incorporates a 15-pin HD female video connector that is accompanied by a 3.5 mm audio jack. Similarly, the two outputs each provide a 15-pin HD female video connector and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The MX2106AV automatically switches upon signal detection, but may also be controlled manually if desired.
- Override switching is accomplished via the Input Select / RS-232 input. Manual override switching is made via an optional contact closure on the Input Select jack. This switch may be used for manual control, or the contact closure may be controlled externally from a control system. RS-232 control is accomplished by sending ASCII commands to select either Input 1 or Input 2.
- With support for VGA through QXGA signal formats and HDTV / Component compatible video signals, the MX2106AV accommodates a wide range of todays’ video signals, the company says. Further, the MX2106AV’s signal flow diagram is labeled on the unit’s housing to ensure intuitive operation. The Altinex MX2106AV is a compact device that can easily be kept out of sight and it is encased in a solid metal enclosure for durability. An external, 9V 1.1A power adapter is included.
- “The MX2106AV is a versatile switcher that gives the instructor or presenter the choice of placing their output on as many as two displays or a single display plus local monitor control," said Grant Cossey, Altinex vice president of sales. "Equally noteworthy, the unit provides a second input and an input select switch that makes it easy for someone to walk up and patch a laptop into the presentation system. With the ability to provide automatic switching via signal detection or manual control, the MX2106AV increases the versatility of many AV presentation systems.”
- The Altinex MX2106AV is available as a stand-alone unit or as part of the MX2106AV Pack, which includes the MX2106AV and the RC5208CC Contact Switch Box for manual switch override of the system. Both packages are currently available.