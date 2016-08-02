AVI Systems Appoints Josh Braun Director of IT

Josh Braun

Josh Braun has joined AVI Systems as director of information technology. He is responsible for aligning IT services with the needs of both internal and external AVI customers. Prior to AVI, Braun led multiple global IT operations teams at Digital River, an online ecommerce payment and marketing services firm.

Braun began his career managing internal computing systems and transitioned into a management role specializing in ecommerce, marketing, and payment platforms—specifically on process improvement through monitoring, incident, change, and release management. Brauns’ customers included Microsoft, Adobe, Samsung, HTC, and Nvidia.

“It is an exciting time to be joining AVI Systems,” Braun said. “Audiovisual systems are becoming typical services that IT departments provide. As the AV industry continues to integrate with IT, it will become increasingly important to implement the best practices IT departments have developed over the years. I look forward to bringing the IT perspective to AVI Systems.”