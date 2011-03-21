SunBriteTV Introduces All-Weather LCD TV

SunBriteTV has released its new Model 4630HD, a 46-inch 1080p all-weather outdoor LCD TV designed with outdoor-rated ASA plastic resin and integrated speakers.
- “Model 4630HD is a great product for retailers and installers looking for a cost-effective outdoor TV solution,” said Lynn Stearn, SunBriteTV’s VP of sales and marketing. “Incorporating SunBriteTV’s proprietary all-weather feature-set, we’ve designed a sleek and lower-priced outdoor TV, without compromising the durability and quality that our installers and customers have learned to trust.”
- Model 4630HD is engineered to protect the internal TV components from rain, dirt, insects and other outdoor elements. Built into the exterior is an anti-reflective, impact- and scratch-resistant window that protects the 46-inch 1080p LCD screen with 4000:1 contrast ratio. The integrated 20-watt speakers and user-friendly operating controls are sealed against rain and moisture.
- The TV’s internal climate control consists of a filtered multi-fan airflow system that quietly keeps the unit cool in temperatures up to 122º. A thermostatic heater automatically protects the TV in external temperatures to -24º F, while at the same time controlling humidity and condensation.
- SunBriteTV’s watertight cable entry system and cable pass-through design ensures quick and easy hook-up to a wide selection of video inputs including four HDMI connections, component, VGA, S-Video, composite, RF, RS232 and discreet IR control.