Starin to Distribute TURBOSOUND Products in U.S.

- Starin Distribution has been appointed to distribute TURBOSOUND products for the MUSIC Group in the United States, effective immediately.
- Headquartered in Chesterton, IN, Starin services the needs of professional audio resellers and systems integrators in North America from its ten staffed offices and through associated rep firm alliances across the country.
- Jay Easley, AVP Customer Support for MUSIC Group's Professional Division, said: "We are very excited to have Starin handle TURBOSOUND products in our market. Starin's thoroughly professional organization and ability to meet customer demands quickly and efficiently will be a huge boost to TURBOSOUND's market presence."
- "Our aim is for customers in the US to perceive TURBOSOUND not as an import but as virtually a home-grown brand," said Martin Reid, TURBBOSOUND's marketing director. "Starin's vast experience and considerable resources will ensure that customers gain immediate and convenient access to our products and services through its web portal. With our strong customer relationships in the U.S. and cohesive product ranges across the tour sound, portable and installed sound sectors, TURBOSOUND looks set to become a significant part of the American landscape. We are delighted to be working with such a respected organization as Starin."
- Technical support, spare parts supply, and day-to-day North American operations for TURBOSOUND will be run from MUSIC Group's recently opened Las Vegas office. "Our technical and product specialist teams have grown into an army of experts to ensure using TURBOSOUND and all our Pro Division brands is an inviting experience," said Easley.