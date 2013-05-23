Mendtronix Selected as Service Provider for Warrantech

- Mendtronix, Inc., the AV industry’s Authorized Service Center (ASC), has been named a nationwide service provider for Warrantech’s projector warranty customers.
- Warrantech, one of 2012’s Fortune 100 fastest growing companies, specializes in warranty products and services for distributors, manufacturers, and retailers. Warrantech will utilize Mendtronix’s extensive portfolio of after-market repair services and 3PL solutions to better meet the growing demands of its clients’ needs.
- “We’re excited to welcome Mendtronix to our network of Authorized Service Centers. Based on their experience and proven track record for success supporting manufacturer and extended warranty clients, we expect Mendtronix to uphold the highest standards of customer service and brand equity,” said LaShonda Butler, service network team lead for Warrantech.
- “Mendtronix looks forward to meeting the needs of Warrantech’s projector warranty customers through this exciting new relationship,” said Todd Savitt, vice president of business development for Mendtronix. “We are confident that our scalability and aptitude for reliable diagnostics, maintenance, and customer support will be a great match for Warrantech’s customer’s growing demands.”