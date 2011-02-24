Riedel Joins AVnu Alliance

- Beaverton, OR--Riedel Communications has become a promoting member of the AVnu Alliance.
- The AVnu Alliance is an industry forum dedicated to the advancement of professional-quality audio/video networking by promoting the adoption of the IEEE 802.1 Audio/Video Bridging (AVB) standards over various networking link-layers.
- "We have always understood our products as open platforms for integrating standard protocols such as AES, MADI, SIP and now, AVB," said Riedel product manager, Henning Kaltheuner. "Especially MediorNet, as an open platform backbone technology with bandwidth capacities suitable for numerous 3G video signals, will be helping to expand AVB network installations beyond their current possibilities. We are looking forward to actively participating in the AVnu Alliance for providing an in-depth integration of AVB systems into our MediorNet backbone product."
- "We welcome Riedel Communications to the AVnu Alliance," said Lee Minich, AVnu work group chairman and president of Lab X Technologies, "and look forward to further realizing our shared vision for interoperable AV networking via Audio Video Bridging technologies."